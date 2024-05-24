Crime Stoppers Highlights Burglary Case

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at about 11:15 PM, a subject entered the fenced storage area of Salina

Mini Mall Storage, 3335 S. 9th, Salina, KS.

Upon entering the fenced business, the subject was able to gain entry to one of the storage units and removed a white jewelry box which contained a graduation ring, a gold, two-banded, diamond infused wedding ring, and two sterling silver cross necklaces.

The wedding ring has a circle diamond with four diamonds embedded on each side. The graduation ring

was described as a larger circle diamond with two pieces of diamond embedded on each side of the

main diamond. Total loss was valued at about $3800.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Solis, case e 2024-15081.