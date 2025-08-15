Crime Stoppers Focus: Stolen Trailer, UTV

Authorities are looking for those involved in the theft of a livestock trailer and UTV.

On Friday, February 16th, 2025, deputies responded to a report of a stolen trailer and UTV in the 7000 block of S Solomon Rd, Rural Saline County.

It was discovered that unknown suspects had stolen a red 2009 Titan 26-foot Gooseneck Livestock Trailer, which they then used to steal a 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 sometime between Friday, February 7, 2025, and the date of the report.

The total estimated loss is approximately $15,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 826 6500 Case #: 2025-3660