Crime Stoppers Focus: Construction Tools Stolen

By Jeff Garretson July 18, 2025

Salina Police are looking for those involved in the theft of multiple construction tools.

Between 2pm on Friday, July 4th 2025 and 7am Monday July 7th 2025, a burglary of a construction trailer occurred. An employee of Schwerdtfager Masonry reported a trailer belonging to the business was at a job site in the 3800 block of s. 9th, Salina, Kansas when unknown suspect(s) cut a lock to the trailer and removed several tools.

The tools included two Stihl concrete saws, a Honda generator, a Hilti concrete nailer, a Milwaukee hammer drill and a Dewalt 20-gallon air compressor. The total loss was valued at $6,500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-23362 & 2024-23747.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

