Crime Stoppers Focus: Construction Tools Stolen

Salina Police are looking for those involved in the theft of multiple construction tools.

Between 2pm on Friday, July 4th 2025 and 7am Monday July 7th 2025, a burglary of a construction trailer occurred. An employee of Schwerdtfager Masonry reported a trailer belonging to the business was at a job site in the 3800 block of s. 9th, Salina, Kansas when unknown suspect(s) cut a lock to the trailer and removed several tools.

The tools included two Stihl concrete saws, a Honda generator, a Hilti concrete nailer, a Milwaukee hammer drill and a Dewalt 20-gallon air compressor. The total loss was valued at $6,500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-23362 & 2024-23747.