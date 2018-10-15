Suspected Bank Bag Thief Arrested

A suspect featured on Salina’s Crime Stoppers last week was captured in Minneapolis, Kansas over the weekend.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified 41-year-old Neil Bankhead at a Minneapolis motel and took him into custody.

Authorities say Bankhead was caught on tape stealing over $1,800 in cash that had been bundled up for a bank deposit and placed on the counter at Rod’s convenience Store #6, 220 W. Magnolia around 6:25am Friday.

Bankhead is now facing theft charges and was also wanted on two Saline County warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear in court.