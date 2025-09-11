Crime Spree Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested following a mini-crime spree, in and around a couple of businesses northwest of Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:35 am on Wednesday deputies responded to an intruder alarm at McElderry Automotive at 1912 W Old 40 Highway. Though they found evidence of tampering on the property, they did not find anyone.

Deputies responded back to the business at 7:51 am to the report of a person sleeping in one of the vehicles in the parking lot. There was no one in the vehicle whey they arrived, but they did encounter a man, identified as 44-year-old Brent Corwin, walking out from behind a building.

Further investigation revealed the auto repair shop had been entered, as had four vehicles in the parking lot. Additionally, a break-in was attempted at the neighboring Central State Enterprises business, and a vehicle on that lot had been entered.

Corwin, who also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation for drug crimes in Marion County, was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Burglary

Attempted Burglary

Vehicle Burglary X5

Criminal Damage to Property X2

Outside Warrant

Deputies also discovered what they believe to be stolen property in the area, including a higher end mountain bike, and a bag of watches. Anyone missing a higher end mountain bike is invited to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and provide a description of it.