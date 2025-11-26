Crews Ready For Possible Winter Conditions

Early weather forecasts from different weather services are showing the possibility of inclement winter weather impacting parts of Kansas as well as several northern and western states this holiday weekend.

If inclement weather does impact the highways, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is ready to treat roadways as needed.

According to the agency, KDOT employees have been preparing since September: Salt, sand and brine materials have been ordered, trucks and other equipment have undergone preventive maintenance and crews have completed training courses.

“Whatever the obstacle, KDOT crew members work together and find a way to get the job done,” said Director of Field Operations Ron Hall. “Our crews always do their best to serve the public in their efforts to clear the highways.”

Transportation Secretary Calvin Reedshared a reminder for all travelers: “Check on road conditions and weather forecasts in advance and possibly delay travel plans. It’s important to stay informed, plan ahead and travel safe.”

Resources and safety reminders for motorists:

Road conditions: Before traveling, check KanDrive.gov, KDOT’s road condition website, which is available 24/7 and provides camera views to see current conditions. Travelers can also download the KanDrive app in the App Store or Google Play.

Kansas maintains about 9,500 miles of highways, including more than 25,000 total lane and ramp miles. Clearing snow from these highways takes time, especially while the snow is still falling.

Secretary Reed emphasized the importance of safety for the crews working to keep roads open.

“KDOT employees work challenging 12-hour shifts to remove snow and ice from the highways,” said Secretary Reed. “Don’t drive in their blind spots and give them space to work so they can focus on the job.”