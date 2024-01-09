Crews Continue to Treat Roads

With a wintry mix of snow received Monday and Tuesday, City of Salina road crews continue to salt and clear all arterial roadways, bridge decks, elevated surfaces, and residential streets.

According to the City, as snowpack thaws, trucks will return to previously plowed areas to remove slush, and to re-treat areas with salt as icing re-occurs overnight due to falling temperatures.

Forecast Outlook:

The next chance for precipitation arrives Thursday evening into Friday.

Rain changes to snow during the day Friday. A brief period of wintry mix is possible at the onset. A fluffier snow is expected.

The first blast of Arctic air of the season arrives behind Friday’s system providing a several day stretch with highs in the teens & single-digit lows.

Wind Chills will be well below zero degrees starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt/plow trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

_ _ _

To inform the public about ongoing snow and ice operations, an interactive snow route map is available on the city web site to track current plowing operations or for the past 3,6,12, and 24 hours intervals.

https://www.salina-ks.gov/maps