“Creepy Crawl” To Kick Off Halloween Festivities

For the 6th year in a row Downtown Salina is planning a Halloween-themed pub crawl. The “Creepy Crawl”, formerly known as the “Zombie Pub Craw”, is Saturday.

Organizers invite adults who want to get an early start of Halloween festivities to walk, crawl,slither or slide to ten of downtown’s kicking establishments to enjoy drink specials, live music and a “terrifying good time”!

Participating bars and restaurants include:

​ AJ’s Bar and Grill

Big Nose Kate's

Coop’s Pizzeria

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery

Martinelli’s Little Italy

Mollie Hatchett’s

Old Chicago

Paramount Bar

The Voo

​Participants can get expert face painting at The Voo starting at 3:00 PM, with free face painting for those with a wristband.

Organizers say there will be lots of great music, food, drink specials, and of course costumes everywhere. ​​ Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Registrations fee is $15 in advance or $20 day of event.

“Creepy Crawl” Registration Information