Creek Near Lyons Contaminated

Possible contamination has prompted state officials to issue a health advisory for a creek near the Rice County community of Lyons.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons.

According to the agency, the stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once plant operations are repaired and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.