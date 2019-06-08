Credit Union of America Opening New Salina Branch

Credit Union of America has opened a new branch at 582 S. Ohio St. in

Salina, Kansas. The previous office at 1919 S. Ohio has closed.

CUA first came to the Salina market in 2016. “Salina has welcomed us by demonstrating they want and need our services. It was time to bring CUA’s full-service offering to our members and the Salina community with a new branch.” Said CUA’s CEO, Frank Shoffner.

Ken Nowlin continues to serve as CUA’s Salina Branch Manager, and all staff transferred to the new office. Nowlin invites everyone to visit the branch for grand opening specials June 3 through June 15. He shared, “A ribbon cutting will be held in the near future and CUA is offering

a special 3.25% APR on 37-month savings certificates Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 15, 2019 when opened at the new branch.” CUA also has specials on auto loan rates and a $100,000 sweepstakes, where 20 lucky individuals will win a $5,000 cash prize. Details can be found at www.CUofAmerica.com, including Sweepstakes Official Rules.

The new office will offer consumer, small business, real estate, cash services, and drive-thru access. CUA has installed interactive teller machines, called TAP tellers, in both the drive-up lane and inside the lobby. The interactive machines (ITMs) provide general ATM services, including accepting cash and check deposits. Should the member need assistance during regular office hours they only need to tap the screen and a live teller will appear on the screen to assist them with the transaction. The Drive ITM offers regular “Smart” ATM service afterhours, allowing for deposits 24/7. Teller staff is off-site at a centralized location and tellers

are trained with a higher authority level, making the transaction flow quicker on complicated transactions. “The TAP tellers have already been deployed at three other CUA locations with great member acceptance”, notes Chief Operations Officer, Eileen Phelps. “Members are experiencing less wait time, quicker transactions and consistent processes from one CUA branch to another.” Phelps added. With enclosed cash management, the TAPtellers provide added security and a safer environment for members and staff. TAP teller demonstrations are available upon request.

The TAP tellers bring both cash services and expanded service hours. Hours at the new office are:

Monday – Friday Lobby Drive ATM

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 24-hours

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 24-hours

CUA, headquartered in Wichita, serves over 79,000 members online and at fourteen (14) fullservice locations in Wichita, Derby, Goddard, Hutchinson, Pratt, Great Bend, and Salina, and a corporate office located in Wichita. Credit Union of America, founded originally as a teachers’ credit union, now serves a community-based field of membership, with special interest and expertise in serving educators and healthcare workers. Established in 1935, CUA is member owned and operates as a full-service financial cooperative providing low-cost checking, savings, investments, personal and mortgage loans, and business services. CUA assets currently total $944 million and loans total $773 million, as of April 30, 2019. Deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. Government Agency.

CUA is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer.