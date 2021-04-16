Salina, KS

Credit Card Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who was caught on camera using a stolen credit card. The crime is this week’s Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Tuesday of this week officers investigated usage of a stolen credit card on March 25th at two locations in Salina. One was at Pilot, 1944 N. 9th Street, for over $580, and the other at Petro, 2125 N. 9th Street, for over $650.00.

The suspect who used the card appeared to be a white male in his early 20’s. He was wearing a gray or blue field hat, black and gray jacket, gloves, and pants.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

      

