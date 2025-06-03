Crawford “Safe Street” Grant Application Approved

At Monday evening’s City Commission meeting, officials voted to authorize an application for KDOT funding to support a “Safe Streets for All” demonstration project along West Crawford Street. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve road safety in Salina.

The City has been working with a consultant to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. According to Deputy Director of Public Works Jim Kowach, the plan is nearing completion and will include a set of strategies aimed at making local streets safer for all users. Public input has been an essential part of the planning process.

Approval of the Safety Action Plan by the City Commission was a key requirement before city staff could pursue implementation grants. These grants are designed to support innovative safety projects, allow for data collection and evaluation, and help cities make informed recommendations for future infrastructure improvements.

Crawford Street, identified as a high-injury corridor, is a key focus of the proposed demonstration. From 2018 to 2023, the city recorded 11 traffic-related fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries. Crawford Street alone saw more than 400 crashes during that time period. Another high-injury area is the intersection of Magnolia and 9th Street.

As part of the proposed project, the city plans to study and reconfigure a segment of Crawford Street—from 9th Street to Plaza Drive—by converting it from four lanes to three. The new design would include a center turn lane and buffer space for sidewalks, improving safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

The demonstration project, if funded, would align with an upcoming street overlay scheduled for Summer 2026. It would also include new lane markings and the installation of three pedestrian crossings at Plaza Drive, Phillips Street, and 11th Street.

The Commission unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 infrastructure grant, along with a matching funds grant, in a 4-0 vote. Vice Mayor Hoppock was absent.