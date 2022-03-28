Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 31 °

Crash With Deer Injures 3

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2022

A one-vehicle crash involving a deer sent three people from Nebraska to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was headed north on Interstate 135 when a deer entered the road from a ditch. The driver, 44-year-old Anthony Shearer from Randolph, Nebraska, was unable to avoid striking the deer. The deer struck the hood and windshield of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest along the right shoulder of I-135.

Shearer and two passengers, 16-year-old Brayden Shearer and  13-year-old Brecken Shearer, were all transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday morning at around 10:30 Sunday morning 10.5 miles south of Salina on I-135.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Long Chase Ends Near Zoo

A suspect is under arrest following a chase which started near Russell and ended near Salina. Aut...

March 28, 2022 Comments

Crash With Deer Injures 3

Kansas News

March 28, 2022

Free Tax Help Available

Top News

March 27, 2022

Kansas FSA is Hiring

Farming News

March 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crash With Deer Injures 3
March 28, 2022Comments
New Enrollment Management...
March 27, 2022Comments
Salina Sophomore is KSU S...
March 27, 2022Comments
Spring Spruce-Up Voluntee...
March 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra