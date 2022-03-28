Crash With Deer Injures 3

A one-vehicle crash involving a deer sent three people from Nebraska to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was headed north on Interstate 135 when a deer entered the road from a ditch. The driver, 44-year-old Anthony Shearer from Randolph, Nebraska, was unable to avoid striking the deer. The deer struck the hood and windshield of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest along the right shoulder of I-135.

Shearer and two passengers, 16-year-old Brayden Shearer and 13-year-old Brecken Shearer, were all transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday morning at around 10:30 Sunday morning 10.5 miles south of Salina on I-135.