Crash Victims Remembered

Victims from a fatal crash South of Salina are being remembered.

The chaplain of Bethany Village, a not-for-profit continuous care retirement community in Lindsborg, along with one of his daughters and another man in another vehicle, were all killed in the crash Sunday afternoon. Pastor Phillip Hett and his daughters were involved in the collision on Interstate 135 just south of the Assaria exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed north on I 135 failed to maintain a lane, drove into the median, merged onto the southbound side of I 135, and struck Hett’s oncoming 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

Hett and his 10-year-old daughter Abigail did not survive the crash. His 13-year-old daughter Jillian was seriously injured and is at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The driver of the Silverado, 24-year-old Christopher Giroux of Salina, was also killed in the crash.

Hett was the chaplain of the Bethany Village facility in Lindsborg. Via social media the organization’s CEO Kris Erickson posted:

“Phil was truly a wonderful man and a servant of our Lord. I hope we can all honor him by supporting one another as he supported us through our hardest times. While there are no words for a time like this, let us all be grateful for having known this family, for the joy they brought into our lives, and for the caring they demonstrated toward others. We will be working with area ministers in the coming days to help those in need and determine how we can continue to honor Phil’s work in our mission. May God’s Peace be with us all.”

Hett Family Photo via Bethany Village