Crash Victim Identified

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2018

Police have identified a man who remains in critical condition at Salina Regional Health Center after being ejected off his motorcycle in a Sunday evening accident.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Rodney Larson suffered severe injuries after his 2015 Honda motorcycle collided with a 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by 68-year-old Joann Hamilton, also of Salina at the intersection of Broadway and Republic at about 5:20pm Sunday.

Police say Larson was not wearing a helmet and was thrown off the bike when he hit Hamilton’s SUV that turned in front of him.

No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

