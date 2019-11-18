Salina, KS

Crash Test Dummies Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2019

Canadian rockers Crash Test Dummies have reunited for the first time in 17-years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sophomore album God shuffled His Feet.  The north American tour launches this month and will feature a stop in Salina.   The original line-up of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, April 18th.

The 1993 platinum selling and Grammy-nominated album God Shuffled His Feet hit number-one in Austria and New Zealand and also reached the top five in the national albums charts of numerous countries including Australia, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.  The album reached number six in the Netherlands national albums chart, number 2 in the UK and broke the top ten landing at number 9 in the United States Billboard 200 albums chart.  God Shuffled His Feet features their most unusual and highly popular single, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” as well as other fan favorites XX and XXX. The memorable cover artwork featured the superimposed the faces of the band atop figures in the Titian painting “Bacchus and Ariadne.”

Tickets to see Crash Test Dummies in Salina start at $28 and go on sale this Friday.

 

 

 

 

