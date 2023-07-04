Crash Spills Milk Into Ditch

A driver was injured when a semi he was driving rolled over and spilled a load of milk it was hauling.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Kirk Culler from Hebron, Nebraska, was driving a 2014 Peterbilt Semi pulling a 2019 Walker tank trailer, headed west on K 15 Highway in Dickinson County. The tanker was filled with milk.

The truck drifted off the north edge of the road. Culler overcorrected and the truck and trailer rolled over onto the passenger side and came to rest in the north ditch. The milk spilled, and poured into the ditch.

Culler suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 6:40 on K 15 Highway in Dickinson County approximately 9 miles Northeast of Abilene.