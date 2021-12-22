Salina, KS

Crash Sends Salina Woman to Hospital

KSAL StaffDecember 22, 2021

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash Tuesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Brianna Kaumans was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries after a driver in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am allegedly ran a red light and struck her Ford Transit van at the intersection of Ohio and Republic Ave.

Police cited 21-year-old Ethan Schlachter for failure to stop at a light. Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

