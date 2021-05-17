Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Central Salina sent three people to the hospital.

Salina Police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the corner of Crawford and Santa Fe.

A 2002 Pontiac Aztek was eastbound on Crawford St and making a left had turn north onto Santa Fe. As the Aztek mase a left turn it failed to yield to to a 1999 GMC Suburban and was struck as it turned in front of it.

Both drivers, and a passenger in the Suburban were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries.