Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 58 °

Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

Todd PittengerMay 17, 2021

A two-vehicle crash in Central Salina sent three people to the hospital.

Salina Police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the corner of Crawford and Santa Fe.

A 2002 Pontiac Aztek was eastbound on Crawford St and making a left had turn north onto Santa Fe. As the Aztek mase a left turn it failed to yield to to a 1999 GMC Suburban and was struck as it turned in front of it.

Both drivers, and a passenger in the Suburban  were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Stolen Car Found on Fire

A vehicle reported stolen in Salina was discovered abandoned, on fire, in rural Saline County. Ac...

May 17, 2021 Comments

Kansas Farm Income Climbed in 2020

Farming News

May 17, 2021

Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

Kansas News

May 17, 2021

Monday is Tax Deadline Day

Top News

May 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crash Sends 3 to Hospital
May 17, 2021Comments
National Transportation W...
May 16, 2021Comments
Replacement Commissioner ...
May 16, 2021Comments
KWU Honors Class of 2021
May 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices