Crash Sends 3 to hospital

A single-vehicle crash near Solomon sent three people, including a woman and two children, to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jessica Butler from New Cambria was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed east on Old 40 Highway. The car left the south edge of the road and struck a ditch embankment. It came to rest after striking a fence along a railroad access.

Butler and two children, ages 10 and 9, were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries. Two other children in the car, ages 5 and 4, and ho apparent injuries.

The crash happened Monday morning at around 8:00 on Old 40 Highway in Saline County 2.5 miles west of Solomon.