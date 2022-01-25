Salina, KS

Now: 18 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 18 °

Crash Sends 3 to hospital

Todd PittengerJanuary 25, 2022

A single-vehicle crash near Solomon sent three people, including a woman and two children, to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old  Jessica Butler from New Cambria was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed east on Old 40 Highway. The car left the south edge of the road and struck a ditch embankment. It came to rest after striking a fence along a railroad access.

Butler and two children, ages 10 and 9, were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries. Two other children in the car, ages 5 and 4, and ho apparent injuries.

The crash happened Monday morning at around 8:00 on Old 40 Highway in Saline County 2.5 miles west of Solomon.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KSAL Chiefs Championship Game Trip

For an unprecedented 4th year in a row the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game at...

January 25, 2022 Comments

Crash Sends 3 to hospital

Kansas News

January 25, 2022

299 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Kansas News

January 24, 2022

KWU Guest Piano Recital

Kansas News

January 24, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSAL Chiefs Championship ...
January 25, 2022Comments
Crash Sends 3 to hospital
January 25, 2022Comments
299 New COVID Cases, No N...
January 24, 2022Comments
KWU Guest Piano Recital
January 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices