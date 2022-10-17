Salina, KS

Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2022

Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.

Six people in the SUV were transported by EMS to hospitals. They include:

  • 34-year-old  Kayla Timms from Ellsworth to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries
  • 30-year-old Levi Schneider from Kanopolis to Lindsborg Community Hospital with suspected serious injuries
  • 11-year-old Aleaha Swain to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries
  • 14-year-old Cheyenne Axtell to Ellsworth County Medical Center with no apparent injuries
  • 9-year-old Talon Timms to Lindsborg Community Hospital with no apparent injuries
  • 6-year-old Bailey Timms  to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries

Three people in the pickup were transported by EMS to hospitals. They include:

  • 15-year-old Tucker Loesch from Hoisington transported by EMS to McPherson Center for Health with suspected serious injuries
  • 15-year-old Hunter Herrman from Great Bend transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries
  • 15-year-old Nolan Jacobs from Hoisington transported by EMS to  Mcpherson Center for Health with suspected minor injuries

The crash happened during the noon hour Sunday at the intersection of  K 141 and K 4 Highway in Ellsworth County.

