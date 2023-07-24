Crash, Run and Arrested

A high speed pursuit that reached speeds of 80-mph ends with a crash and arrest of a Salina man late Friday night.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol attempted to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Dalton L. Jones for a tag registration issue.

Police say instead – Jones sped up in his 2017 Audi A3 and after a 6-minute chase crashed into a curb in the 700 block of S. Front Street.

Officers caught him after he tried to run away and found him in possession of over 25-grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Jones is now facing drug charges with intent to distribute and multiple traffic violations.