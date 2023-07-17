Crash May Be Linked to Medical Condition

A man from Tescott was transported to the hospital in Salina after a single car crash on Interstate-135.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 72-year-old Mark Morrell may have suffered a medical emergency that played a role in an accident Saturday afternoon around 12:45pm Saturday.

Morrell told deputies he was driving northbound and felt dizzy right before his Honda CRV left the roadway and hit a guard rail.

He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.