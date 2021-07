A Salina woman is facing a number of charges including DUI after she allegedly hit a parked vehicle with her car.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester 29-year-old Kiley Graham was taken to the hospital with a gash on her chin after the crash that occurred in the the 800 block of Highland Avenue around 10:20pm Thursday.

Police say Graham’s Hyundai Elantra rolled onto its top after she hit a 2006 Ford Fusion that was parked on the street.