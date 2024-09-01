Crash in I-70 Work Zone

Two people were transported to the hospital in Salina late Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 70 in a construction zone near Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a Nissan Altima entered the construction zone between mileposts 295 and 300 on I-70 Westbound. Traffic began to slow in the construction zone, so the Altima slowed as well. The Monte Carlo rear-ended it. The Monte Carlo then drove around the Altima and continued driving to milepost 258.

The driver and a passenger in the Altima both were treated at Salina Regional Health Center for possible injuries. No one in the Monte Carlo was hurt.

The crash happened at 9:55 Saturday night on I-70 at milepost 299 westbound, or I-70 at K-57 Highway.