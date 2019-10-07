Crash, DUI Arrest

A woman from Marquette was taken into custody for DUI after being extricated from her vehicle following a rollover crash on Sunday morning near the Saline County/McPherson County line.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Brynden Annis and her passenger, 27-year-old Emily Randolph of Wichita were northbound on Burma Road around 1:30am Sunday when Annis lost control of her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, overcorrected and struck a culvert.

The Jeep rolled twice coming to rest on the driver’s side door. EMS and Lindsborg Fire Department were able to free the women from the wreckage.

Both refused medical treatment for minor injuries.

Annis is now facing charges of DUI and improper driving. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office