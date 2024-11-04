Crash Damages Traffic Control Hardware

A crash which damaged a traffic light control system has temporarily turned a busy Salina intersection into a four-way-stop.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday the traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Crawford Street was struck due to an accident. The City of Salina Public Works Department will have to replace the traffic signal cabinet and existing electronics.

Power has been turned off and the signal is currently blacked-out with portable stop signs being used to help direct traffic through

the intersection. Currently there is no estimated timeframe for the repair.

Reminder, when approaching a blacked-out intersection you should come to a complete stop, check all directions to ensure

there is no traffic and proceed when clear. The driver that approaches the signal first determines the right-of-way. A

blacked-out intersection has the same meaning as a STOP sign.