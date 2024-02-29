Crash Blocks Area Highway

A single-vehicle crash blocked a North Central Kansas highway for several hours on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor trailer truck was traveling on US 77 Highway in Geary County when it went off the road and entered a ditch. As the driver attempted to bring it back on the highway the ruck and trailer overturned on driver side. It came to rest on the highway blocking both lanes.

The driver, 43-year-old William Taylor from Plano, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries. A passenger was not hurt.

The crash happened at 5:20 Thursday morning on US 77 Highway in Geary County four miles south of Junction City.

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol