Crash and DUI Charges

A Salina man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly slammed into a parked SUV.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Jayme Hicks was driving a 1997 Cadillac Catera southbound on Wesley Street and around 4:15am struck a 2001 Chevy Tahoe that was parked in the 2100 block.

Police say the airbags deployed and Hicks was not injured in the crash that pushed the Tahoe over the curb and into a yard.

He is now facing possible charges for DUI, along with inattentive driving and transporting an open container.