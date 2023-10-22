Crack Sealing Project Underway

A major project to seal cracks in streets across Salina is underway.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday through Friday, October 23rd through 27th, cracks will be sealed on the following streets, weather permitting.

· 4th, Wayne to Cloud · Albert, Lewis to Ohio · Brock · Hanson Hollow · Kirwin, Pershing to 9th · Lewis, Jewel to Cloud · Lewis, Cloud to Albert · Lewis, Ellsworth to Minneapolis · Lewis, Republic to McAdams · Lewis, Mellinger to ManorManor, Roach to Ohio · Martin, Roach to Beatrice · McAdams, Front to Ohio · Mellinger, Roach to Ohio · Millwood, Roach to Ohio · Minneapolis, Santa Fe to Osborne · Pershing, Cloud to Ellsworth · Pershing, Beloit to Republic · Prairie, concrete only · Quail hollow, concrete only · Roach, Albert to Kirwin · Roach, Ellsworth to Republic · Roach, Martin to Crawford · Rush · Sunrise, Ellsworth to Republic · Uppermill Heights Terrace · Uppermill Heights, Crawford to split

The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.

The annual crack and joint sealing program is an important and cost-effective preventive maintenance component of the City of Salina’s annual street repair program. Crack sealing the pavement helps prevent water from penetrating into the pavement structure or sub-base material and aids in reducing a number of pavement problems which include: crack spreading; formation of voids under pavement; swelling and shrinking of sub-base materials; freeze-thaw action; alligator cracking; potholing; and complete failure.

Because of its importance and cost- effectiveness, the Department of Public Works strives to seal each asphalt street in Salina no less often than every seven years.