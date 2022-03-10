Cozy Celebrating, Looking at Next 100 Years

After serving zillions of burgers and receiving tons of awards, Salina’s Cozy Inn is set to celebrate their 100th birthday on Saturday in downtown.

On a snowy Thursday morning, Andrea (Howard) Windholz joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with stories from the grill at Salina’s most famous eatery.

She says her parents purchased the restaurant in 2007 when she was 9-years-old. Two years later she was learning to make those tasty sliders when her dad Steve called out for more.

Andrea adds during the lunch rush she can fit about 55 burgers on the grill – and in the summer the Cozy Inn will push out about 1,700 burgers a day!

Andrea (Howard) Windholz works the grill at the Cozy Inn. Photo Courtesy of Tim Unruh

Being featured by the Travel Channel on “America’s Top Ten Hamburgers” just proves that more awards are sure to come in the next century for the tiny joint with six stools on 7th Street.

On Saturday March, 12 the Cozy Inn crew will close off their parking lot for expanded space for patrons to sit and enjoy donuts at 8:30am and sliders the rest of the day with a Noontime Chamber ribbon cutting.