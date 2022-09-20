Coyotes sweep weekly KCAC Women’s Volleyball honors

Much like the last seven matches for the Kansas Wesleyan women’s volleyball team, the weekly KCAC women’s volleyball awards were a clean sweep for the Coyotes.

KWU student-athletes earned all three KCAC weekly honors as Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.), Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.), and Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.) were named as the Attacker, Setter and Defender of the Week, respectively, after a vote of conference sports information directors based on matches from the last week.

Wesleyan posted a 5-0 record last week, including a win over (RV) Ottawa, and a sweep of Sterling in the conference opener for the Coyotes.

Bryand had an absolutely phenomenal week as KWU posted a 5-0 record on the week, which included a sweep of (RV) Ottawa. All five matches were straight-set sweeps for KWU. Bryand averaged 4.21 kills per set, while hitting .432 for the week. She had a match-best 19 kills in a sweep over Briar Cliff, and hit a week-best .567 in that match. She hit over .300 in all five matches. She also added .43 blocks per set, and averaged 4.5 points per set.

Deckinger had a great week helping captain the Coyote. Deckinger averaged 9.87 assists per set this week, including not being under 8 per set during the entire week. She also had multiple digs during the week, averaging 2.73 per set, averaged .40 service aces, and had a few blocks averaging .27 per set. This marks the second time so far this season that Deckinger has been named the KCAC Volleyball Setter of the Week.

Hardacre was a huge part of KWU’s successes this week playing front-row defense for the Coyotes. Defensively she averaged 1.33 blocks per set. She had four solo blocks against Ottawa. She had a total of eight blocks in the match against Hannibal-LaGrange. She also added a few service aces and digs. She also averaged 2.8 kills per set and hit .378 for the week, averaging 3.9 points per set for the Coyotes. This is the second time this season that Hardacre has been named the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week.

The Coyotes host York on Wednesday in a Kansas Conference match starting at 7 p.m., then travel south on Friday to take on the Swedes in a non-conference matchup also at 7 p.m.