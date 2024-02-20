Coyotes sweep weekly KCAC men’s basketball honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Alex Littlejohn and Jun Murdock , both of (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from February 12-18 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Offensive Player of the Week

Alex Littlejohn – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University

6-6 | Jr. | F | Newton, Kan.

Littlejohn was huge for the Coyotes in two games this week. He nearly had a double-double against Saint Mar,y scoring 15 points and pulling down nine rebounds. On Saturday, as the Coyotes knocked off No. 9-ranked Southwestern in overtime, Littlejohn was again tremendous, scoring 31 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. while shooting 60 percent from the field. This marks the third time this season Littlejohn has been named the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week.

Shooting per game gp gs min/g fg/g pct 3pt/g pct ft/g pct ppg Feb 14 at Saint Mary L, 72-57 * 1 1 37.0 5.0-11.0 45.5 1.0-2.0 50.0 4.0-6.0 66.7 15.0 Feb 17 vs. Southwestern W, 96-93 * 1 1 42.0 10.0-17.0 58.8 2.0-3.0 66.7 9.0-11.0 81.8 31.0 Conference 2 2 39.5 7.5-14.0 53.6 1.5-2.5 60.0 6.5-8.5 76.5 23.0 Overall 2 2 39.5 7.5-14.0 53.6 1.5-2.5 60.0 6.5-8.5 76.5 23.0

Ball control per game gp gs mpg off/g def/g reb/g pf/g dq/g ast/g to/g a/to stl/g blk/g Feb 14 at Saint Mary L, 72-57 * 1 1 37.0 1.0 8.0 9.0 4.0 0.0 2.0 5.0 0.4 1.0 1.0 Feb 17 vs. Southwestern W, 96-93 * 1 1 42.0 2.0 12.0 14.0 4.0 0.0 1.0 3.0 0.3 1.0 2.0 Conference 2 2 39.5 1.5 10.0 11.5 4.0 0.0 1.5 4.0 0.4 1.0 1.5 Overall 2 2 39.5 1.5 10.0 11.5 4.0 0.0 1.5 4.0 0.4 1.0 1.5

Defensive Player of the Week

Jun Murdock – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-11 | Sr. | G | Wichita, Kan.

Murdock was a force defensively for the Coyotes in a pair of games this week. He was also huge offensively, leading the Coyotes to a overtime win over Southwestern on Saturday. Against Southwestern, in the last eight minutes of regulation and overtime, Murdock switched to guarding Cevin Clark and held him to 3 of 7 shooting and four turnovers. This is the third KCAC weekly award Murdock has won this season.

Shooting per game gp gs min/g fg/g pct 3pt/g pct ft/g pct ppg Feb 14 at Saint Mary L, 72-57 * 1 1 40.0 6.0-12.0 50.0 0.0-2.0 0.0 1.0-4.0 25.0 13.0 Feb 17 vs. Southwestern W, 96-93 * 1 1 37.0 10.0-20.0 50.0 0.0-3.0 0.0 15.0-17.0 88.2 35.0 Conference 2 2 38.5 8.0-16.0 50.0 0.0-2.5 0.0 8.0-10.5 76.2 24.0 Overall 2 2 38.5 8.0-16.0 50.0 0.0-2.5 0.0 8.0-10.5 76.2 24.0

Ball control per game gp gs mpg off/g def/g reb/g pf/g dq/g ast/g to/g a/to stl/g blk/g Feb 14 at Saint Mary L, 72-57 * 1 1 40.0 1.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 3.0 0.7 2.0 0.0 Feb 17 vs. Southwestern W, 96-93 * 1 1 37.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 0.0 5.0 0.0 – 3.0 0.0 Conference 2 2 38.5 1.0 3.5 4.5 2.5 0.0 3.5 1.5 2.3 2.5 0.0 Overall 2 2 38.5 1.0 3.5 4.5 2.5 0.0 3.5 1.5 2.3 2.5 0.0

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Oct. 30): Jaden Lietzke, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Offensive) | DJ Talton Jr., Oklahoma Wesleyan (Defensive)

Week 2 (Nov. 6): Jun Murdock , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Kalep Crane, Tabor (Defensive)

Week 4 (Nov. 20): Alex Littlejohn , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Quinn Collins, McPherson (Defensive)

Week 6 (Dec. 11): Cevin Clark, Southwestern (Offensive) | Thurbil Bile , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

Week 10 (Jan. 29): Cevin Clark, Southwestern (Offensive) | DJ Talton Jr., Oklahoma Wesleyan (Defensive)

Week 11 (Feb. 5): Jaden Lietzke, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Offensive) | DJ Talton Jr., Oklahoma Wesleyan (Defensive)

Week 12 (Feb. 12): Jamil Hardaway, McPherson (Offensive) | Nick Bene, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Defensive)

