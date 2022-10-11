Coyotes sweep KCAC Golfer of the Week honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) have earned the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two were selected for their performances from Oct. 3-9 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Watson was a key part in helping KWU win the KCAC Match Play event on the men’s side. He won all three of his matches and was a big part in helping KWU secure the win in the finals. He was one of three players to go to the 18th hole in an all-square match, and win the final hole to help KWU secure the 3-2 win over Friends in the final. Watson’s putt to win his match was from over 20 feet.

Donovan helped KWU win the KCAC Match Play event on the women’s side for the third straight year. She won all three of her matches in the event: quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. In the final, Donovan was the winning point for the Coyotes to claim the title. She was 1-Down through 15 holes, and won the 16th to tie it and then won the 18th hole to give KWU the 3-2 win over Bethany.