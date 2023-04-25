Coyotes sweep KCAC Flag Football weekly honors

WICHITA, Kan. — Brianna Hernandez-Silva (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) and Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.), both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 17-23 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

It was a huge week for Hernandez-Silva to close the regular season. In three games, she threw for 573 yards with 14 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of her passes. She had no less than four passing TDs in any of the three games, with five twice. Hernandez-Silva did not play the entire game in any of the three contests. She racked up 751 yards of total offense on the week, adding 178 yards rushing on 25 attempts and three rushing TDs. This marks the fourth time this season that Hernandez-Silva has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive Player of the Week, and the second consecutive week in which she’s earned the honor.

It was a big week for Roman on defense for the Coyotes. She helped KWU go 3-0 on the field, and held three opponents to a combined 18 points over the three games. Playing DB, Roman didn’t have a ton of flag pulls, but covered some solid receivers and disrupted the pass game in other ways. She also had four interceptions, all in the two conference contests. She returned one interception against Cottey for a TD, and nearly had another TD on an interception against Saint Mary. She was also excellent on offense for the Coyotes with 12 total receptions for 171 yards and 5 TDs on the week.

Kansas Wesleyan wrapped up the regular season with a 12-3 overall record and an 8-2 record in the KCAC. The Coyotes have set a new school record for wins in a season and KCAC wins in a season.

KWU is the No. 2 seed in this week’s KCAC Flag Football Championships. The Coyotes will face the winner between No. 3 seed Midland and No. 6 seed Bethel at 6 p.m. at the all-new Paragon Star Sport Complex in Lee’s Summit, Mo. The KCAC Flag Football Championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday.