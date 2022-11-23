Coyotes stop Falcons for second straight win 68-62

Story by Aubreigh Heck, KWU Sports Media Team

The Kansas Wesleyan University women’s basketball team won their second game in a row after defeating the Friends University Falcons 68-62 on Tuesday night. The Coyotes are now 2-5 on the season, and 2-1 in KCAC play.

After losing their first five of the season, it seems as if KWU is playing up to expectations.

The Coyotes agree.

“I think we were ready to play on the home floor and ready to show out,” sophomore guard Catherine Bowman (SO/Bucklin, Kan.) said. “We were sick of losing, honestly. We were so sick and tired of losing, so we came out with a chip on our shoulders and performed to the best of our abilities. We came out and won.”

“I told anybody who wanted to listen, ‘We make it through those first five games and we’re going to get our first win, and we’re not going to stop,'” Coyotes head coach Ryan Showman said. “It’s going to happen. We’re figuring things out, we’re learning how to play, how we need to play. That’s what tonight’s game was.”

The home game for Kansas Wesleyan saw three Coyotes with double-digit point totals, one of whom being Bowman, finishing the game with 14 total points and three 3-pointers.

“I was really glad to get going,” Bowman said. “It felt really good to shoot well and help my team out in any way I can.”

Senior forward Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) also scored ten points with five field goals made, and sophomore guard Kourtney Kauffman scored 11 with three 3-pointers.

In total, Kansas Wesleyan shot 42.4 percent for total field goals and 29.2 percent for 3-pointers, while the Falcons shot 39.6 percent for their total field goals and 30.8 from three.

Last season Friends’ sophomore forward Taylor Jackson was named the KCAC Newcomer of the Year and gave the Coyotes trouble. The Kansas Wesleyan defense got to work and helped hold Jackson to just two points on the evening.

“(Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) and Hill) knew the game plan and scouting report, and they executed it,” Showman said. “That’s what we needed to have happened. We’ve been in games, three last year, where (Jackson) dominated. We knew we couldn’t let that happen because they have good guards around her who score a lot of points for them.”

The Coyotes play the 1-5 (1-1 in KCAC play) Avila University Eagles next in Kansas City, MO on Dec 1. This will be their first game following Thanksgiving break.