Coyotes pull away late to beat York 22-8

YORK, Neb. – William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) scored six times, Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) had four hits and nearly hit for the cycle, Kevin Esquilin Cruz (JR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) drove in five runs and Aaron Gardner (SR/Tucson, Ariz.) drove in four as the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes scored 14 runs in their last two innings to pull away for a 22-8 win over York on Tuesday.

Dryburgh led off the game with a homer in the first inning, and had a chance to score more but left the bases loaded in the inning. York came back to get three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead.

Back came the Coyotes in the second. Dryburgh homered again, and Brown made it back-to-back jacks as the Coyotes tied it 3-3.

KWU took the lead in the third on Jalen Jones (SO/Katy, Texas)’ 2-run homer, and in the fourth Brown doubled to extend the lead to 6-3. York got a run back in the fifth, but in the sixth the Coyotes got two more when Dryburgh reached on an error that scored Gable, and then Dustin Sipe (JR/Aztec, N.M.) drove in a run with a double.

York got within a run at 8-7 with a 3-run homer in the sixth, and after a scoreless seventh, the Coyote offense uncorked.

Dryburgh reached on an error to lead off the eighth then scored on a wild pitch. Brown walked, Diego Fisher (JR/Hollister, Calif.) walked and then Esquilin Cruz homered. After Reece Bishop (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) singled, Jarrett Gable (JR/Colleyville, Texas) singled and Bishop scored on an error on the play.

York got one in the bottom of the eighth.

Dryburgh was on base again in the ninth with a walk, and Brown, still looking for the triple for the cycle was hit by a pitch as was Sipe to load the bases. After a York pitching change, Fisher walked in a run, and Esquilin Cruz followed with a 2-run single. Jones walked to load the bases again, and Bishop was hit to force in a run.

Another York pitching change came before Gable singled, and then Gardner stepped up and crushed a ball down the line in left for a grand slam. Dryburgh singled in his second at bat of the inning and Brown came up again trying for the cycle. He singled, just missing a chance for the cycle.

KWU had 18 hits in the game led by Brown’s four. Jansen Lublin (JR/San Diego, Calif.) went five innings plus for the Coyotes to get the win, striking out six.

KWU is back in action this weekend at No. 12 ranked Ottawa on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.