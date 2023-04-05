Salina, KS

Coyotes place four on All-GPAC Men’s Volleyball teams

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 5, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 All-GPAC Men’s Volleyball teams and four Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes earned spots on the lists.

The All-GPAC teams are selected by conference coaches.

 

Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.) and Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.) were selected to the second-team, while Jeremy Lapeze (FR/Burbank, Calif.) and Kahlib Lawrence (FR/Burbank, Calif.) were named to the honorable mention team.

 

Burras ranked 10th in the GPAC in kills per set, averaging 2.07 during the conference portion of the season. Burras also averaged 1.68 digs and .29 blocks per set for the Coyotes in the conference season.

 

Nguyen ranked ninth in the conference in kills per set, averaging 2.23 during conference play. He also averaged .42 blocks per set during the season.

 

Lapeze ranked second in the GPAC in digs per set in conference play, averaging 2.96 per set. Overall, Lapeze averaged 2.58 digs per set, ranking No. 29 in the NAIA.

 

Lawrence ranked fifth in the GPAC in blocks per set, averaging .84 per set. He also averaged 1.28 kills per set during conference play.

 

Kansas Wesleyan had a much improved season in 2023 in the program’s second season of existence. KWU finished 10-19 overall and 4-6 in the GPAC, an eight-win improvement from the 2022 season. The Coyotes finished tied for fourth in the GPAC standings.

