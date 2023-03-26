Coyotes earn split with Bethel

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan Softball split its doubleheader on Saturday with the Bethel Threshers at Wedel Field. KWU picked up a 6-0 win in the first game, and Bethel picked up a 9-8 win in eight innings in the second game.

The second game had a wild finish. Bethel had a 5-0 lead in the game after scoring four in the first and another in the fourth, but the Coyotes had a rally in them.

KWU got on the board in the sixth taking advantage of a Bethel error after Josie Buhr and Jocelyn Alcala had singled. Tiffani Alaniz reached on an error to load the bases, and Bailey Rivas followed with a 2-run single to bring in a pair of runs.

The Coyotes were down to their final out in the top of the seventh, trailing 5-2. The Coyotes had the bases loaded after a walk to Danika Utajara, Justice Rebuldela hit into a fielder’s choice, Buhr was hit by a pitch and Alcala walked. Mia Hernandez then stepped up and promptly unloaded the bases with a grand slam giving the Coyotes a 6-5 lead.

Bethel tied it with a homer in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Coyotes scored twice in the eighth, as Alaniz scored when Bailey Rivas popped out on a bunt, but the throw to try to double up Alaniz at second was wild and rolled all the way to the outfield fence allowing the run to score. Destiny Hackney followed with a double and two batters later Utajara singled to bring home Hackney.

Bethel would win the game in the bottom of the inning scoring two runs on a fielder’s choice and error to win the game.

Hackney had two of KWU’s eight hits in the game.

Wesleyan dominated the first game 6-0 behind an outstanding pitching performance by Miranda Fogal, limiting the Threshers to four hits with nine strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when the Coyotes got a RBI single by Rivas to score Alaniz who led off the inning with a walk.

The Coyotes scored five in the seventh. Anahi Agredano led off the inning with a walk and Jenna Soule followed with a bunt single. Later in the inning Alcala brought in a run with a double, and Hernandez brought home a run reaching on an error that allowed Buhr to score after walking earlier in the inning.

Alaniz had a 2-run single in the inning to cap the scoring.

Four different Coyotes had hits in the game.

The Coyotes are at Southwestern on Tuesday, then host Avila on Saturday at Salina South High School.