Coyotes dig the long ball – KWU hits 14 homers in doubleheader sweep of Evangel

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes pulled out their brooms to earn their second sweep of the season against the Evangel Valor after winning both games of a Saturday doubleheader, with a game one victory of 22-0, and a game two victory of 12-6.The Coyotes are now 11-4 overall, and 5-1 in KCAC play.“We got our offense going. Our offense had been sputtering a little bit, we faced some pretty good pitching staffs,” head coachsaid. “But it was a great day to hit with the wind blowing towards the outfield, so balls were able to get lifted.”Game one started quick for the Coyotes, withstarting things off with a solo homer in the first. Foster, who had been out since the end of January, finished the series with six RBI, three HR and six hits.“To be honest I’m not surprised he was able to get right back into it, he’s that type of guy,” Nielle said. “Even when he’s hurt, he’s locked in. I think he’s one of the best players in the NAIA, he proved it by coming back.”The Coyotes combined for ten home runs in game one, and four in game two. Players to record a home run include, Foster,and. As well as Reese Bishop, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third.“It’s a lot of fun to watch my guys have success,” Neale said. “That’s the team that we know that can hit things.”Besides explosive offense, the Coyotes’ victory today is also thanks to the starting pitching.After starterwas able to pitch a complete game the day before, the Coyotes had a full bullpen to work with for the doubleheader. However, they didn’t end up needing it, as game one starterwas able to pitch a complete game shut-out.Righi recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts with only one walk.After game two began with a questionable start for the Coyotes, Neale was able to reach into his rested bullpen to complete the sweep.“In a three game series, especially when you win the first two, you can pull the starter earlier more comfortably,” Nielle said. “We had a full bullpen, we even had a lot of guys who are good and still didn’t get to go out to pitch.”KWU faced trouble early after the Valor were able to jump on the board early after a five-run second inning, erasing the three run lead the ‘Yotes batted in during the bottom of the first.However, the Coyotes were able to take the lead back with an explosive bottom of the fifth inning.A solo homer to start the inning from Gable gave KWU the momentum they needed to take their lead back, and keep it. As well as Gable, pinch-hitter Brandon Zweiner hit his first home run of the season with a swing of the bat worth three runs.The Coyotes play next on Friday and Saturday in Wichita against Friends University..