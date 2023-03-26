Coyotes defense dominates as Flag Football cruises past Cottey 53-0

NEVADA, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Flag Football used a dominating defensive performance to come away with a 53-0 win over the Cottey College Comets on Saturday at Nevada High School.

Wesleyan’s defense held Cottey to 45 yards of total offense on 43 plays and 7 of 31 passing in the game. Cottey only had five yards of rushing offense in the game on 12 tries.

It took until Wesleyan’s second drive to get on the board as Ciaran DeCuir (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) scored on a 5-yard run to put the Coyotes up 6-0 with 3:11 to go in the first quarter.

After a stalled Cottey drive, the Coyotes scored again, this time only needing one play as Brianna Hernandez-Silva (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) found DeCuir for a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 12-0 with 1:21 left in the first.

The Coyotes made it 19-0 with a minute left in the first half as Hernandez-Silva found Jadaa Wilson for a 19-yard touchdown pass and converted the extra point.

That was the lead at the half for the Coyotes.

A wild play ensued after Cottey’s first drive of the second half stalled. The Comets punted, but the punt was tipped by Wesleyan’s blocking line. Instead of downing the ball, Cottey let it lay on the field live, and Wilson came in and picked it up and went untouched into the end zone from 22 yards out making it 25-0.

Lexi Marquez (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) picked off a Cottey pass to set up KWU’s next score, a 15-yard pass from Hernandez-Silva to Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.), and the Coyotes converted the 2-point PAT to make it 33-0.

KWU only needed three plays on its next drive to score again as Hernandez-Silva again found Roman, this time from five yards out to make it 39-0.

The Coyotes used a little trickery on its next score as Kendra Velasquez-Munro (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) took a direct snap and ran it in from eight yards out to make it 45-0 with 10:50 left in the game.

Hernandez-Silva found Vanessa Towne (SO/Missouri City, Texas) for a 10-yard touchdown pass to gap the scoring, and ran in a 2-point PAT to make it 53-0 with 4:55 left.

Wesleyan had 290 yards of total offense in the game. Hernandez-Silva was 16 of 30 passing for 194 yards and five toudchdowns. She added 62 yards rushing on six tries. Angel Almaraz (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) had four catches for 39 yards, Roman had four catches for 44 yards and two scores. DeCuir had three catches for 52 yards and a score and Velasquez-Munro had two grabs for 15 yards to lead the receivers.

Marquez had four flag pulls and an interception for the Coyote defense. Alexis Jimenez (SO/Miami, Fla.) had three flag pulls along with Alexa Mansur (SO/Henderson, Nev.) and Nickayla Howard (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.). Ansdiane Rabano (FR/Jersey City, N.J.) had two sacks.

The Coyotes are scheduled to head to North Newton on Wednesday to take on Bethel starting at 5 p.m.