Coyotes Cruise to 98-27 Win over Kansas Christian

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes rolled to a 98-27 win over the Kansas Christian Falcons on Wednesday night in Mabee Arena.

It was the last non-conference tilt of the season before Kansas Conference play starts on Saturday at Ottawa. KWU still has one more non-conference game against Bellevue later this month.

All 15 players suited out for the game played for the Coyotes, with the minutes very balanced with everyone playing between 12 and 19 minutes in the game.

The Coyotes rolled out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter. LaMyah Ricks provided the first point of the game on an administrative technical for illegal uniforms against Kansas Christian.

Wesleyan led 10-0 when Jill Stephens hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, converting the charity to make it 14-0 with 4:58 left in the first. On KWU’s next possession, Stephens was fouled again on a 3-pointer and went to the line and converted all three free throws.

A three by Stephens with just under a minute left capped the first quarter scoring.

KCC got on the board with 9:19 to go in the second quarter when Olivia Bryson hit a pair of free throws. Meanwhile, the Coyotes continued to pull away, pushing the lead out to 52-10 at the half after Jada Renner’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.

Jocelyn Hall’s bucket with 25 seconds left in the third pushed Wesleyan’s lead to 73-18.

The Coyotes hit the 90-point mark with three minutes left, and Kelsey Koza’s 3-pointer with a minute left made it 98-24. KCC hit a 3 with five seconds left, but the Coyotes did not go for the century mark, instead taking the win as it stood.

The 27 points allowed is the fewest by the Coyotes since 23 by Tabor on December 8, 2011.

Hampton Williams and Jocelyn Hall led the Coyotes with 13 points each. Kelsey Koza and Jada Renner had 11 each and Stephens had 10 as KWU shot 46.3 percent from the field for the game. The Coyotes dominated in rebounding too, 50-26, led by eight by Alexis Dixon .

The Coyotes are back in action Saturday to open KCAC play at Ottawa in a 3 p.m. tipoff. KWU returns home in a week, hosting McPherson.