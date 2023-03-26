Coyotes complete sweep of Southwestern with dominating 17-3 win

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball completed the series sweep of the Southwestern Moundbuilders with a 17-3 run-rule victory on Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

The win boosts Wesleyan’s record to 23-9 overall and 11-4 in the KCAC, and the Coyotes remain in the middle of a three-team tie for second in the conference standings.

After Southwestern took a 1-0 lead in the first, the Coyotes got the offense going in the second.

Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) led off with a single, followed by a walk to Zack Beatty (JR/Maple Park, Ill.). Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and freshman Cruz Oxford (FR/Peoria, Ariz.) quickly unloaded them with a 3-run double to right center getting the Coyotes on the board. Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) drove in KWU’s fourth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Diego Solis (SO/El Paso, Texas) singled and Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) walked setting up Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.) for a 2-run single to right putting KWU up 6-1.

Southwestern scored twice in the third, but the Coyotes were quick to answer back in the bottom of the inning. Beatty led off with a walk and Gable singled. Oxford singled again bringing home Beatty. Esquilin-Cruz followed with a single, and Solis drove in a run with a ground out. Dryburgh brought in a run on another ground out, and Esquilin-Cruz scored on a wild pitch.

The Builders got three runners on base in the fourth, but Wesleyan starter Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) was not fazed, working around the baserunners, striking out the side for a third time in the game, to get out of the jam. Brannen also struck out the side in the first and second innings.

The Coyotes added five more in the bottom of the fourth. Brown walked, Beatty singled and Gable followed with a RBI single. Gable then stole second, and Beatty would score when the throw down to second went wide into center field.

Oxford walked, Esquilin-Cruz singled to load the bases and William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) cleared them with a 2-run single combined with an error in left field to bring in the third run on the play.

The Coyotes added a single tally in the fifth on Oxford’s RBI single that scored Diego Fisher (SR/Hollister, Calif.) who came in to run for Beatty, after Beatty walked earlier in the inning.

Wesleyan added one more run in the bottom of the sixth as pinch hitter Adrian Villalobos (SO/Kelseyville, Calif.) singled, and went to third on a pair of wild pitches, and then scored on John Downey (SR/Redding, Calif.)’s pinch hit sacrifice fly.

Gable, Oxford and Esquilin-Cruz each had three hits to lead the Coyote offense. Oxford drove in five runs in the game. Dryburgh drove in three.

Brannen went five innings on the hill getting the win to improve to 8-0 on the season. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Cesar Rodriguez (JR/Houston, Texas) pitched a hitless sixth, and Cayden Diccion (SR/Piedmont, Calif.) pitched a hitless seventh with two strikeouts.

The Coyotes host York on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Dean Evans Stadium before a weekend series with Friends on Saturday and Sunday at The Dean.