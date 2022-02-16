COYOTES CLOSE REGULAR SEASON HOSTING BETHEL, AT FRIENDS

WATCH: www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan

The Coyotes conclude the regular season with two Kansas Conference games this week. They play Bethel at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Mabee Arena then travel to Wichita for a 5 p.m. contest against Friends on Saturday in the Garvey Center.

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 18-9 overall, 14-8 KCAC

Bethel 10-18, 4-14

Friends 20-8, 15-7 (at Saint Mary Wednesday)

THE SERIES

Bethel has won the last two games against KWU, the second a 78-56 victory January 8 in North Newton. The Coyotes had won eight in a row and 12 of 13 before the two losses. Wesleyan has a 28-5 advantage since December, 2005.

The Coyotes had won six in a row against Friends before losing to the Falcons 73-66 January 10 in Mabee Arena. Friends has a 19-15 edge since February, 2006.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes split two conference games last week, defeating Avila 72-69 inside Mabee Arena on Wednesday before losing to Bethany 68-55 Saturday in Lindsborg.

Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) had 18 points, LaMyah Ricks (SO/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) 15 and Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 10 and 12 rebounds in the victory over Avila. The Coyotes won the rebounding battle 44-27 which helped them overcome 26 turnovers. Turnovers were the bugaboo against Bethany – 28 that led to 27 Swedes points. Bethany also had 18 offensive rebounds that produced 16 points. Hill led KWU with 15 points and Catherine Bowman (FR/Bucklin, Kan.) had 12.

Bethel was 11 of 22 beyond the 3-point arc and outrebounded KWU 41-33 in the first game this eason. Hinz had 13 points, Bowman 11 and Hill 10 as the Coyotes shot 30 percent including 4 of 23 from deep. Friends shot 51 percent and forced 19 KWU turnovers in the first meeting. Hill scored 17 and Bowman and Hinz 11 each; the Coyotes also had a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

It’s a huge week for KWU, which is currently sixth in the KCAC standings, one game out of third but just two games ahead of the eighth-place Oklahoma Wesleyan (12-10).

BETHEL AT A GLANCE

The Threshers defeated Saint Mary 69-60 Saturday in North Newton, ending a two-game skid (losses to Tabor and Sterling). They’re 2-11 on the road this season.

Bethel averages 61 points and is shooting 34 percent from the field, just 27 percent from deep.

The Threshers didn’t have many problems scoring from the perimeter in the first game against the Coyotes with the 11 made 3s. Alex Bearup scored 18 and Troi Lucas and Josie Calzonetti each had 16. Bethel outscored KWU 50-28 the second half.

Kendall Michalski is the leading scorer (14.0) followed by Calzonetti (11.4), who’s also the top rebounder (6.3).

