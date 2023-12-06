Coyotes close out first semester this week at Ottawa, hosting Saint Mary

The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team closes out its fall semester schedule this week as KWU heads to Ottawa on Wednesday to take on the Braves and hosts Saint Mary on Saturday inside Mabee Arena.



WEDNESDAY

KWU at Ottawa, 8 p.m., Wilson Field House in Ottawa



SATURDAY

Saint Mary at KWU, 7 p.m., Mabee Arena



LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting following the women’s games both days.



TEAM RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan: 6-4, 3-1 KCAC

Ottawa: 6-3, 2-2 KCAC

Saint Mary: 5-5, 1-3 KCAC (host Friends on Wednesday)



THE SERIES

Against Ottawa, the Coyotes have won three in a row and are 5-5 in the last 10 games. KWU swept last year’s meetings, December 7 in Salina 78-77; and February 4 in Ottawa 87-76. This will be the 196th meeting between the teams. Ottawa leads the all-time series 107-88.



Against Saint Mary, KWU has won two straight, both match-ups last season. KWU is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the teams. KWU won 86-62 on December 10 in Leavenworth and 80-68 on February 8 in Mabee Arena last season. KWU holds a slight 24-23 lead in the all-time series between the teams. The teams did not play in 2020-21 due to COVID.



LOOKING AT THE COYOTES

KWU enters the week on a 2-game winning streak after sweeping McPherson and Bethany last week. Alex Littlejohn had yet another double-double against Bethany with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Coyotes beat the Swedes. KWU also got 14 from Jun Murdock and 10 from Izaiah Hale in the win.

Murdock leads the Coyotes in scoring overall at 18 points per game while Littlejohn adds 16 per game. In conference play, Littlejohn leads the way with 19.5 per game and Murdock at 15.8. Littlejohn is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game overall and 13.5 per game in conference play.

Jun Murdock has 991 points in his KWU career, after reaching 1000 total career points last season.

KWU is averaging 80.2 points per game on the season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 30.7 percent from 3-point range and 76.7 percent at the free throw line. KWU is averaging 34.2 rebounds per game. Opponents are averaging 75.5 points per game, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3, and 72.2 percent at the line. Opponents are averaging 35.1 rebounds per game.



LOOKING AT OTTAWA

Ottawa has won its last two after starting KCAC action 0-2. Ottawa beat Friends 97-91 on Saturday in Wichita. The Braves scored 53 second half points to overcome a half time deficit for the win. Jayden Hibbitt had 25 for the Braves and Deondre Buggage had 22 as six reached double figures.

Hibbitt is Ottawa’s leading scorer at 21.1 per game while Buggage addes 16.9 and Kamren Woods 12.8. Angok Anyang is Ottawa’s top rebounder at 9.4 per game.

Ottawa is averaging 84.4 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from 3, and 72.4 percent at the line. The Braves average 40 rebounds per game. Ottawa’s opponents average 80.3 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from distance and 72 percent at the line. Ottawa’s opponents average 38.8 rebounds per game.

Aaron Siebenthall is in his ninth season as head coach at Ottawa, and his 18th overall with the program.



LOOKING AT SAINT MARY