Coyote Village Ready to Open

Kansas Wesleyan University is on the verge of opening its first newly constructed student housing in nearly 60 years, and it is inviting the community to help celebrate. The school will host a community open house for Coyote Village this weekend.

The project, known as Coyote Village, consists of a series of small homes which will house five students apiece. The homes are two-story structures. They contain kitchenettes, laundry and other accommodations to help students create a home away from home.

Coyote Village is KWU’s first newly constructed student housing since Wesley Hall, which was completed in 1969.

Coyote Village is located at the corner of Claflin and Highland avenues, just across from KWU’s Shriwise Dining Hall. Students are invited to tour the homes on Friday prior to the public open house the next day. The public is invited to tour Coyote Village on Saturday from 10 – Noon.

Coyote Village will be open for student occupation in January.

