Coyote Men’s Basketball host Ottawa, head to Saint Mary this week

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Ottawa at Kansas Wesleyan, 8 p.m., Mabee Arena

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary, 7 p.m., Ryan Sports Center, Leavenworth

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on KSAL FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 7-1, 4-1 KCAC

Ottawa 5-6, 2-4 KCAC

Saint Mary 4-7, 0-5 KCAC (at Friends Wednesday)

THE SERIES

The Coyotes have split their last 10 games with Ottawa but took out of three from last season. They won 83-81 in Mabee Arena on November 27, lost 67-60 January 22 in Ottawa and won 84-73 in the quarterfinals of Kansas Conference Tournament in Mabee Arena. Ottawa leads the series 24-14 since January, 2006.

KWU has won six of the last seven against Saint Mary but the Spires’ prevailed 72-69 in the second game last season in Leavenworth. Saint Mary had won 12 of 13 before the Coyotes’ six-game winning streak that ended last year. The Spires have a 17-16 advantage since December, 2005.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The No. 18 Coyotes won one then suffered their first loss of the season in their two games last week. They routed Avila 61-39 in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday before losing to No. 8 Oklahoma Wesleyan 75-44 Saturday in Mabee Arena. The setback ended their season-opening seven-game winning streak.

KWU outscored Avila 40-21 in the second half and held the Eagles to 25.5 percent shooting (14 of 55). Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) had his fifth double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.) and Thurbil Bile (JR/Centennial, Colo.) scored a dozen apiece. OKWU shot 57 percent (31 of 54), limited the Coyotes to 25 percent shooting (17 of 68) and outscored the Coyotes 40-19 the second half. Littlejohn led the scoring with 13 points, 11 in the first half.

After Ottawa four of KWU’s next five games and six of their next seven are away from Mabee Arena. Two are non-conference games will be in Phoenix, Ariz. December 17 and 19 against SAGU-American Indian College and Park-Gilbert. The Coyotes play Columbia, Mo., in a non-conference game at 1 p.m. December 31 in Mabee Arena.

OTTAWA AT A GLANCE

The Braves defeated Friends 78-75 Saturday in Wichita on Deondre Buggage’s 3-pointer as time expired. OU led 43-34 at halftime. The Braves lost to Bethel 94-91 in overtime Wednesday in Ottawa despite Buggage’s 30 points. They led 38-29 at halftime.

Ottawa averages 83.5 points per game and shoots 43.5 percent overall, 31 percent from deep. The Braves, though, allow 84.5 points and opponents are shooting 44.5 percent, 35.4 percent from long range, and they’re getting outrebound by 5.5 per game.

Buggage is the leading scorer (18.1) followed by Tristan Hull (17.7), Ty Bland (13.1) and Ian Moore (12.3). Amil Fields is the top rebounder (8.7) and was this week’s KCAC Defensive Player of the Week after finishing with 38 rebounds and nine steals in three games last week. He had 19 rebounds in a loss to Bethel last week.

SAINT MARY AT A GLANCE

The Spires have lost their last seven games after opening the season 4-2. They lost to Bethany 78-68 Saturday in Lindsborg in their last outing. USM led 40-32 at halftime.

Saint Mary averages 76.5 points but surrenders 78.5. The Spires shoot 43 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3-point range. Opponents shoot 45.5 percent and 34 percent from long range.

Deshaud St. Martin is the leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (6.5) while Joe Burgos averages 13 points. Cam Southern scored 18 off the bench against Bethany and averages 8.6 points. Joey Schultz had 15 against the Swedes and averages 9.6.