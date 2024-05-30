Coyote Cup returns to Salina Country Club on June 21

COYOTE CUP LINKS: REGISTER ONLINE | PRINT AND RETURN REGISTRATION AND FLYER

Join Kansas Wesleyan University for the return of the Coyote Cup on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Salina Country Club.

The entry fee of $150 per person, or $600 per team, covers greens and cart fees, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, hole prizes and the meal following the event in the Salina Country Club ballroom.

Registration begins at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. A meal and prizes will follow the round.

Playing in the Coyote Cup is not the only way to support the event. Opportunities include tee or green sponsorship, cart sponsorship, scoreboard sponsorship and lunch sponsorship.

KWU is also seeking prizes for the event. Those wishing to make a prize donation or sponsorship or with questions about the Coyote Cup should contact Miguel Paredes or Richard Speas at [email protected] or [email protected] or by phone at 785-833-4567 or 785-833-4410.

Funds raised from this year’s Coyote Cup will go to help fund the full remodel of the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center inside the Student Activities Center on campus. The Morgan Strength Training Center remodel includes new flooring, fresh paint, and the addition of an office for the new strength and conditioning coach, as well as all new equipment inside the facility, including KWU branded weights and fitness equipment.