Coyote comeback comes up just short in 11-10 loss to York

YORK, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes rallied from an 8-1 deficit to tie the York University Panthers in the top of the seventh inning, but Wesleyan couldn’t find a way to get the lead as York held on for an 11-10 win on Tuesday at Leavitt Stadium.

York used an 8-run second inning to take an 8-1 lead over the Coyotes after KWU had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) stole third and then scored on an error on the play.

The Panthers used a wild pitch in the fourth inning to add another run.

In the sixth, the Coyotes put on the rally caps scoring seven runs to get within one at 9-8. Dustin Sipe (SR/Aztec, N.M.) led off the inning with a walk and Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas) launched a 3-run homer. The Coyotes loaded the bases as Kevin Esquilin-Cruz (SR/Trujilo Alto, Puerto Rico) doubled, Zach Olson (JR/Red Deer, Alberta) walked and Cruz Oxford (FR/Peoria, Ariz.) was hit by a pitch. Then William Dryburgh (SR/St. Joseph, Mo.) stepped up and hit a grand slam to left getting the Coyotes within a run.

The Coyotes tied it in the top of the seventh when Sipe walked with the bases loaded to bring in Jackson Newman (JR/Bixby, Okla.) from third.

York took the lead in the bottom of the seventh with a 2-run homer.

Gable hit his second homer of the game in the eighth, drawing the Coyotes within a run, followed by a single by Esquilin-Cruz. Esquilin-Cruz made it to third base on a groundout and a stolen base, but the Coyotes could not push another run across.

Dryburgh led off the Coyote ninth with a hit by pitch, and then advanced to third on a single by Brown, but was stranded there as the Coyotes could not score in the inning.

Gable and Esquilin-Cruz had three hits each for the Coyotes. Gable and Dryburgh drove in four runs each.

The Coyotes head to Kansas City this weekend for a weekend series with Avila.