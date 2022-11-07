Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 41 °

“Cowtown Santa Express” Trips Planned

Todd PittengerNovember 7, 2022

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad is planning a run of special Christmas holiday season excursion trains beginning lather this month.

According to the organization, as the railroad prepares to be a part of Abilene’s “Cowtown Christmas” celebration, holiday excursions are scheduled beginning November 26th and running through Christmas Eve.

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad president and general manager Ross Boelling said “as the song says, ‘we need a little Christmas,’ and we want to help Kansans celebrate the holiday season in a special way.” He added that the raildoard has aptly named its holiday train “The Cowtown Santa Express.”

 Volunteers are currently working to decorate the train’s interior and exterior, and the railroad’s historic Rock Island Depot, for the holiday seaso

The railroad will run two trains daily at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. on November 26, and on December 10 and 17, with special runs on Christmas Eve at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The Express will travel the A&SV’s normal Abilene-Enterprise round trip, and will feature hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa.

Boelling said each train is limited to 100 passengers. The railroad is offering special holiday fares: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-11 and children under three can ride for free.

 The A&SV will also run two holiday season dinner trains, the “Christmas Dining Express,” which will run on December 3 and on New Year’s Eve. The December 3 train will be catered by Lucinda’s Katering of Abilene, who will serve a lasagna dinner. The price of that train is $75 per person. The New Year’s Eve Express will feature wood grilled pork loin and chicken breast, prepared by Kite’s Draft House of Manhattan. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve train are $100.

Tickets for the Cowtown Santa Express and dinner train reservations may be made at the railroad’s website, www.asvrr.org.

 Boelling added that the A&SV will once again run the annual Abilene Parks and Recreation Commission Santa Train on December 3. That train will run at 1:00 p.m. for a 45 minute trip, and those tickets are $12, which can be purchased thru the Commission.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

“Cowtown Santa Express” Tr...

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad is planning a run of special Christmas holiday season excursio...

November 7, 2022 Comments

Devin Neal Named Big 12 Offensive P...

Sports News

November 7, 2022

K-State Faces Road Test at Baylor

Sports News

November 7, 2022

Man Tased, Arrested in Salina Store

Kansas News

November 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Tased, Arrested in Sa...
November 7, 2022Comments
Smoky Hill Museum Holiday...
November 7, 2022Comments
High-End Hunting Bow Stol...
November 7, 2022Comments
Driver Backs into House
November 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra